AMA President Advises Not To Worry About Four-Figure Daily COVID-19 Cases

Tasmanians are being advised not to be concerned about rising COVID-19 cases and rather look at the vaccination rates and hospital admission numbers.

Australian Medical Association (AMA) Tasmania President Dr John Saul said in reality, Covid cases per day isn’t the most important number despite the state recording 1,001 on Tuesday.

It was the first time since May 19 where the state recorded total cases over 999.

May 19 saw 1,076 cases, the third consecutive day Tasmania had recorded cases in the thousands at the time (May 17: 1,216 cases, May 18: 1,179 cases).

“Tasmanians are very good at doing the right thing and putting their numbers in when they do a RAT test, so we are seeing relatively high numbers but in reality, the most important thing is hospital admission and vaccination rates." - Dr John Saul

“Hospital numbers are very low and vaccination rates are high.”

As of Tuesday, there were 41 Tasmanians in hospital because of Covid, with two patients in public ICU.

Over 99 per cent of Tasmanians 16 years and older have received their second dose of a Covid vaccination.

