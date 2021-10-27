More schools are being forced to close their doors after coming into contact with local Covid cases.

It’s reported that there are now 31 people caught up in the current outbreak on the border, with schools now taking over contact tracing and communication within their communities.

AMA concerned over number of schools forced to close in the region

The Australia Medical Association (AMA) has expressed its concern about the number of schools that have closed over the past few days due to Covid scares.

Albury and Wodonga recorded another 88 cases in the latest recording period.

Jill Ludford from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District says they’re pushing to get kids vaccinated this week to slow the spread.

“We really want to have a super schools week this week, and really get those children aged under 15 and over 12 vaccinated because there are still relatively low rates in this LGA of children who are fully vaccinated.”

If you have attended an affected school, but have no symptoms or haven’t been contacted by the health department, you are not required to undergo a Covid test.

