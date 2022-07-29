New research from Telstra has revealed almost half of Aussies feel lonely, ahead of International Day of Friendship on July 30.

So, this International Day of Friendship, Aussies are being urged to combat the loneliness by reconnecting to friends!

The Talking Loneliness research by Telstra highlights the growing issue of widespread loneliness in Australia and its detrimental impact on individuals and communities.

80% of Aussies have lost contact with an old friend

65% would like to connect with lost friends

63% of Aussies often or sometimes feel isolated from others

23% feel there are rarely or never people they can turn to

62% of Aussies report that someone getting in touch with them for any reason is enough to mitigate feelings of loneliness

So, why? As a result of our changing personal lives and the lingering effects of the pandemic, our connection to people has lessened while the chances of us becoming lonely has increased.

According to evolutionary psychology, besides food, water, and safety, feeling loved and having a sense of belonging, is critical in fulfilling our basic human needs.

Strong ties with family, friends and a greater connection to community provide people with happiness, security, and support.



This International Day of Friendship (30th July), Telstra is encouraging and motivating Aussies to reconnect with old friends they have lost touch with! With many Aussies experiencing loneliness, reconnecting can feel hard and awkward at first. However, reigniting the friendship with a brief call or a message can be enough to combat some of the isolation that has intensified for so many Australians.

If you're needing someone to talk to, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

