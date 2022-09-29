Almost A Third Of Aussie Children Experiencing Domestic Violence Live With A Disability

Aussie kids with disabilities are more likely to experience domestic and family violence according to the latest research.

Findings from the Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety (ANROWS) show about 30 per cent of children who experience domestic violence in Australia have a disability.

The latest report also showed children with a disability were twice as likely to have a mother hospitalised after being assaulted.

Interviewing dozens of children and young people, as well as parents and service providers, the research found many were on support service waitlists, struggling to garner help from government agencies.

ANROWS Chief Executive Padma Raman said the research highlights a lack of skilled support for victims.

"Children's access to disability and domestic and family violence support must not rely on their family and practitioners' ability to continually negotiate barriers on their behalf," Ms Raman said.

The revelations come one week after a study from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research found people living with disability were more than twice as likely to be the victims of violent crimes.

The Federal Government is expected to release the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children next month.

