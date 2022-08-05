Alleged Shooter In Custody Following Triple Fatality Shooting

Police say they are questioning three people and have the alleged shooter in custody following the triple fatality shooting at a cattle property in Bogie on Thursday.

Police confirmed this morning the victims and the people being questioned over the shooting were neighbours of the property, after three people were found dead on the property near Collinsville on Thursday morning.

Multiple crime scenes have been established at the scene.

Mackay Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said: "the person nominated as the alleged gunman is with us here in custody".

"What we do know is that all parties are neighbours, some conversation has occurred between the parties and resulted in a meeting up at the parties' boundary line earlier that morning when the incident occurred," he said.

Another man who escaped in a vehicle after being shot in the abdomen was critically wounded and found a distance away from the property.

The identities of the three deceased have not been confirmed by police, however they and the injured man are all from the same family.

The Age however has reported the victims were graziers Merv and Maree Schwartz, and Maree’s adult son, Graham Tighe.

Maree’s other son, Ross Tighe, is believed to be the survivor.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing danger to members of the public.

Detectives have declared several crimes scenes in the area and forensics will conduct examinations in the morning.

Investigations remain ongoing into the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

