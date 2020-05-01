All You Need Today Is New Beyonce... And We've Got It!

Get ready to wrap your ears around some new Beyonce. This time, Queen B is spitting some lyrics as opposed to singing them, but we'll take it.

Bey has jumped on a remix of artist Megan Thee Stallion's track Savage, to give it a distinct spin of her own with lines like "Hips Tik Tok when I dance/On that Demon Time/She might star and OnlyFans"

Speaking of, the original song has become a TikTok sensation and has it's own dance challenge to go along with its "classy, bougie, ratchet" lyrics.

With both Bey and Megan hailing from Houston, all artists’ proceeds benefitting Bread Of Life Houston's COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown.

