All The Winners & Outfits From The Critics Choice Awards!
Big wins across the board
The 27th Critics Choice Awards took place today, in both Los Angeles and London, and the stars came flocking!
We round up some of the best outfits across the board, as well as all the winners.
Here are some of the outfits:
Here's all the winners:
FILM
BEST PICTURE
The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
BEST ACTOR
Will Smith – King Richard (WINNER)
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Troy Kotsur – CODA (WINNER)
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (WINNER)
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Jude Hill – Belfast (WINNER)
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon, C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Belfast (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (WINNER)
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dune
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune (WINNER)
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
BEST EDITING
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (WINNER)
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker – Dune
Jenny Beavan – Cruella (WINNER)
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
Janty Yates – House of Gucci
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune (WINNER)
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST COMEDY
Licorice Pizza (WINNER)
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (WINNER)
Encanto
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Drive My Car (WINNER)
A Hero
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
BEST SONG
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die (WINNER)
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer – Dune (WINNER)
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (WINNER)
Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Pose
Squid Game
This Is Us
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (WINNER)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Mike Colter – Evil
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (WINNER)
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Katja Herbers – Evil
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (WINNER)
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight
Sarah Snook – Succession (WINNER)
Andrea Martin – Evil
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
Christine Lahti – Evil
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (WINNER)
The Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)
Elle Fanning – The Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh – The Chair
Issa Rae – Insecure
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Ray Romano – Made for Love
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon!
Molly Shannon – The Other Two
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Dopesick
Dr. Death
It’s a Sin
Maid
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Oslo (WINNER)
Come From Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (WINNER)
Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
William Jackson Harper – Love Life
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (WINNER)
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater – Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game (WINNER)
Acapulco
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Money Heist
Narcos: Mexico
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
What If…? (WINNER)
Big Mouth
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
The Great North
Q-Force
BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)
The Amber Ruffin Show
Desus & Mero
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (WINNER)
Good Timing With Jo Firestone
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only
