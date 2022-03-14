All The Winners & Outfits From The Critics Choice Awards!

Big wins across the board

Article heading image for All The Winners & Outfits From The Critics Choice Awards!

The 27th Critics Choice Awards took place today, in both Los Angeles and London, and the stars came flocking! 

We round up some of the best outfits across the board, as well as all the winners.

Here are some of the outfits:

Here's all the winners:

FILM

BEST PICTURE
The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story

BEST ACTOR
Will Smith – King Richard (WINNER)
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Troy Kotsur – CODA (WINNER)
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (WINNER)
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Jude Hill – Belfast (WINNER)
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon, C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Belfast (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (WINNER)
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dune
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune (WINNER)
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story

BEST EDITING
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (WINNER)
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker – Dune

Jenny Beavan – Cruella (WINNER)
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
Janty Yates – House of Gucci

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune (WINNER)
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST COMEDY
Licorice Pizza (WINNER)
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (WINNER)
Encanto
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Drive My Car (WINNER)
A Hero
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World

BEST SONG
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die (WINNER)
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up

BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer – Dune (WINNER)
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (WINNER)
Evil 
For All Mankind 
The Good Fight 
Pose 
Squid Game 
This Is Us 
Yellowjackets 

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (WINNER)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us 
Mike Colter – Evil 
Brian Cox – Succession 
Billy Porter – Pose 
Jeremy Strong – Succession 

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (WINNER)
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment 
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer 
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight 
Katja Herbers – Evil 
MJ Rodriguez – Pose 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (WINNER)
Nicholas Braun – Succession 
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show 
Justin Hartley – This Is Us 
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession 
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight 

Sarah Snook – Succession (WINNER)
Andrea Martin – Evil 
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight 
Christine Lahti – Evil 
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession 
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us 

BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (WINNER)
The Great 
Hacks 
Insecure 
Only Murders in the Building 
The Other Two 
Reservation Dogs 
What We Do in the Shadows 

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon 
Nicholas Hoult – The Great 
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building 
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows 
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building 

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)
Elle Fanning – The Great 
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva 
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building 
Sandra Oh – The Chair 
Issa Rae – Insecure 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education 
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows 
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts 
Ray Romano – Made for Love 
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! 
Molly Shannon – The Other Two 
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live 
Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell 

BEST LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Dopesick 
Dr. Death 
It’s a Sin 
Maid 
Midnight Mass 
The Underground Railroad 
WandaVision 

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Oslo (WINNER)
Come From Away 
List of a Lifetime 
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things 
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia 
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas 

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (WINNER)
Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin 
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
William Jackson Harper – Love Life
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death 
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass 

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia 
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha 
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad 
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision 
Margaret Qualley – Maid 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (WINNER)
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass 
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad 
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown 
Christian Slater – Dr. Death 
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick 
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision 
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers 
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown 
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game (WINNER)
Acapulco
Call My Agent! 
Lupin 
Money Heist 
Narcos: Mexico 

BEST ANIMATED SERIES
What If…? (WINNER)
Big Mouth 
Bluey 
Bob’s Burgers 
The Great North 
Q-Force 

BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)
The Amber Ruffin Show 
Desus & Mero 
The Kelly Clarkson Show 
Late Night With Seth Meyers 
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen 

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (WINNER)
Good Timing With Jo Firestone 
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy 
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American 
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only 

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Amber Lowther

14 March 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Listen Live!
Up Next

