All The Winners & Outfits From The Critics Choice Awards!

The 27th Critics Choice Awards took place today, in both Los Angeles and London, and the stars came flocking!

We round up some of the best outfits across the board, as well as all the winners.

Here are some of the outfits:

Here's all the winners:

FILM

BEST PICTURE

The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith – King Richard (WINNER)

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur – CODA (WINNER)

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (WINNER)

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast (WINNER)

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon, C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast (WINNER)

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (WINNER)

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder – CODA

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune (WINNER)

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story

BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (WINNER)

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker – Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – Cruella (WINNER)

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

Janty Yates – House of Gucci

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune (WINNER)

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST COMEDY

Licorice Pizza (WINNER)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (WINNER)

Encanto

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car (WINNER)

A Hero

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

BEST SONG

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die (WINNER)

“Be Alive” – King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto

“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer – Dune (WINNER)

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (WINNER)

Evil

For All Mankind

The Good Fight

Pose

Squid Game

This Is Us

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Mike Colter – Evil

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (WINNER)

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Katja Herbers – Evil

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (WINNER)

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook – Succession (WINNER)

Andrea Martin – Evil

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

Christine Lahti – Evil

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (WINNER)

The Great

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (WINNER)

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)

Elle Fanning – The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Issa Rae – Insecure

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (WINNER)

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Ray Romano – Made for Love

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (WINNER)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon – The Other Two

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown (WINNER)

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a Sin

Maid

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Oslo (WINNER)

Come From Away

List of a Lifetime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (WINNER)

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

William Jackson Harper – Love Life

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (WINNER)

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (WINNER)

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater – Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Squid Game (WINNER)

Acapulco

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Money Heist

Narcos: Mexico

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

What If…? (WINNER)

Big Mouth

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

The Great North

Q-Force

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)

The Amber Ruffin Show

Desus & Mero

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside (WINNER)

Good Timing With Jo Firestone

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only

