All The Winners From The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards!
Did your fave win?
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were on yesterday, and we absolutely loved it!
This year, we had a 2-day celebration of the best in Movies and TV, with both scripted and unscripted nominations.
First of all, our queen Jennifer Lopez received The Generation Award! The award "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names." - WELL DESERVED!
So, who won? Find out all the other winners below!
Best Show
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Best Performance In A Show
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Kiss
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Comedic Performance
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Breakthrough Performance
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Hoyeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Best Fight
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Team
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here For The Hookup
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Best Musical Moment
"Wrecking Ball" — Bridgerton
"Million to One" — Cinderella
"The Moment of Truth" — Cobra Kai
"Dynamite" — Emily in Paris
"We Don’t Talk About Bruno" — Encanto
"Holding Out For a Hero" — Euphoria
"Dance With Me" — Heartstopper
"Rose Song" — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
"Disco Fever" — House of Gucci
"Original Score" — Halo
"Downtown" — Last Night in Soho
"Do Ya Wanna Taste It?" — Peacemaker
"Therapy" — Tick, Tick … Boom!
"Nobody Like U" — Turning Red
"America" — West Side Story
"This Is How We Do It" — Yellowjackets
Best Docu-Reality Series
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Competition Series
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
Best Lifestyle Show
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
Best Reality Star
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
Best Reality Romance
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Talk / Topical Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Host
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Fight
Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Best Reality Return
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Best Music Documentary
Janet Jackson
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
