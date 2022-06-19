Here's All The Winners From The 2022 Logie Awards
Congratulations!
The TV Week Logie Awards have wrapped up for another year!
Congratulations to our own Hamish Blake who picked up the Gold Logie.
Here are all the winners from the 2022 Logies:
TV Week Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Hall of Fame
Bruce McAvaney
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor
Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC
Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent
Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC
Most Popular Drama Program
Home and Away, Seven Network
Most Popular Entertainment Program
Gogglebox Australia, Foxtel
Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program
The Project, Network 10
Most Popular Comedy Program
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Most Popular Reality Program
MasterChef Australia, Network 10
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
Travel Guides, 9Network
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program
Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series
The Newsreader, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie
Fires, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor
Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress
Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC
TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Heather Mitchell, Love Me, Binge and Foxtel
Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Most Outstanding Reality Program
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Bluey, ABC
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
Incarceration Nation, NITV
LiSTNR is the new home of The Hit Network. Download now to hear all your favourite stations and shows!