Here's All The Winners From The 2022 Logie Awards

The TV Week Logie Awards have wrapped up for another year!

Congratulations to our own Hamish Blake who picked up the Gold Logie. 

Here are all the winners from the 2022 Logies:

TV Week Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Hall of Fame
Bruce McAvaney

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor
Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent
Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC

Most Popular Drama Program
Home and Away, Seven Network

Most Popular Entertainment Program
Gogglebox Australia, Foxtel

Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program
The Project, Network 10

Most Popular Comedy Program
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Most Popular Reality Program
MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Most Popular Lifestyle Program
Travel Guides, 9Network

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program
Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series
The Newsreader, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie
Fires, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor
Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress
Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Heather Mitchell, Love Me, Binge and Foxtel

Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program
Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Most Outstanding Reality Program
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network

Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Bluey, ABC

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
Incarceration Nation, NITV

19 June 2022

