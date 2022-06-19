Here's All The Winners From The 2022 Logie Awards

The TV Week Logie Awards have wrapped up for another year!

Congratulations to our own Hamish Blake who picked up the Gold Logie.

Here are all the winners from the 2022 Logies:

TV Week Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Hall of Fame

Bruce McAvaney

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Actor

Guy Pearce, Jack Irish, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Actress

Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award For Most Popular New Talent

Tony Armstrong, News Breakfast, ABC

Most Popular Drama Program

Home and Away, Seven Network

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Gogglebox Australia, Foxtel

Most Popular Panel or Current Affairs Program

The Project, Network 10

Most Popular Comedy Program

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Most Popular Reality Program

MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

Travel Guides, 9Network

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Popular Australian Actor Or Actress In An International Program

Jacki Weaver, Yellowstone, Stan

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Drama Series

The Newsreader, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie

Fires, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actor

Richard Roxburgh, Fires, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Actress

Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Colin Friels, Wakefield, ABC

TV Week Silver Logie – Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Heather Mitchell, Love Me, Binge and Foxtel

Most Outstanding Entertainment or Comedy Program

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Most Outstanding Reality Program

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Network 10

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

The Project – Brittany Higgins Interview, Network 10

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

Olympic and Paralympics Games Tokyo 2020, Seven Network

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

Bluey, ABC

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

Incarceration Nation, NITV

