All The Townsville Info You Need To Keep Your Mental Health In Check

For generations we've spoken about how important physical health is, but we aren't talking about mental health enough. The pair are as important as each other, so we want to make sure you're taking the time to consider your mental health and check in with your loved ones.

Ask a simple question, send a text, give them a call.

Starting the question around mental health can be scary or prickly like a pineapple, but together we can do it.

Below you'll find a list of services or organisations that are helping us to live a life with good mental health.

Lifeline: a national charity providing all Australians experiencing emotional distress with access to 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.

13 11 14

www.lifeline.org.au

Kids Helpline: Australia’s only free (even from a mobile), confidential 24/7 online and phone counselling service for young people aged 5 to 25.

1800 55 1800

www.kidshelpline.com.au

Townsville Suicide Prevention Network: plays a key role in coordination, collaboration and resource exchange within the Townsville area to build our community’s capacity as a foundation for the development of effective suicide prevention initiatives. TSPN was established in 2015 in response to continuing high rates of suicide in our city.

https://www.facebook.com/TownsvilleSPN/

Beyond Blue: Beyond Blue offer a range of support services. Including online chats, phone support, and email.

1300 22 4636

https://www.beyondblue.org.au/

headspace: headspace offer support for 12-25-year old’s, and we have a centre here in Townville. They also offer telehealth services, work and study programs, as well as, eheadspace (phone and online support).

(07) 4799 1799

https://headspace.org.au/headspace-centres/townsville/

Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Support Association: A non-profit charitable organisation that supports people who have lost a love to suicide and helps people at risk of suicide. They have monthly meetings in Townsville.

https://sosbsa.org.au/townsville



Mates 4 Mates: An organisation designed to the help ex-serving Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel. Their services include Physical Rehabilitation and Wellbeing, Psychological Services, Employment and Education Support Services, Rehabilitation Adventure Challenges, and Social Connection Activities.

https://mates4mates.org/



COREs Queensland: A community based program which educates members of the local community on how to intervene when they encounter a person they believe may be suicidal.

https://www.facebook.com/CORESQueensland/

www.cores.org.au

selectability: A not-for-profit organisation committed to improving the mental wellbeing of people in regional Queensland and contributing to the prevention of suicide.

https://www.facebook.com/selectability/

www.selectability.com.au

The Oasis Townsville: Provides a place to meet over a coffee and connect to other veterans and their families and friends, and to find the best services in Townsville to support integration into the community.

https://www.theoasistownsville.org.au/

Be Kind Townsville: A registered not-for-profit that is dedicated to create a sustainable, more mentally healthy and inclusive community through education, events and acts of kindness.

https://www.bekindnfp.com/