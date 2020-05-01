All The Recipes You Need To Recreate Your Favourite Famous Biscuits

One of the bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the number of companies releasing their secret recipes onto the internet!

We’ve gathered up some of the biscuit recipes that have been released recently so you can get baking.

Subway Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

INGREDIENTS

125g salted butter, softened

100g light brown sugar

75g granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 medium egg

150g plain flour,

sifted 40g cocoa powder,

sifted 1⁄2 tsp baking soda

100g white chocolate, roughly chopped

200g milk chocolate, roughly chopped

METHOD

Arnott's Monte Carlo

INGREDIENTS

Biscuit

125g butter, softened

½ cup (125g) caster sugar

½ tsp finely grated lemon rind

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 tbsp golden syrup

1 egg

40g desiccated coconut

1½ cups (240g) plain flour

Cream

60g butter

¾ cup (150g) pure icing sugar

2 tsp milk

Raspberry jam

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to 170°C.

Step 2

Line a baking sheet with baking paper.

Step 3

In a medium mixing bowl place butter, sugar, lemon rind, vanilla and golden syrup. Beat for approx. 1 minute. Add egg and beat for a further minute. Do not overbeat. Stir in sifted flour and coconut until well combined.

Step 4

Place half the dough mixture on a piece of baking paper and wrap to form a log. Repeat with remaining dough mixture.

Step 5

Place in refrigerator for 15 minutes or until slightly firm. Using a serrated knife, cut into 8mm slices. Place on baking sheet and bake for 14 mins or until golden.

Step 6

Allow to cool on tray for 5 minutes, then place on a cooling rack to cool.

Step 7

For the cream filling, place butter, sugar and milk in a medium bowl and beat until light and fluffy.

Step 8

Sandwich cooled biscuits with jam and cream.

Arnott's Scotch Finger

INGREDIENTS

170g salted butter, softened

⅔ cup (90g) soft icing sugar

1 cup (165g) plain flour

1½ tsp (10g) baking powder

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to 160°C. Grease a 30cm x 20cm rectangular slice pan and line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 2cm above edge of the pan.

Step 2

Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and icing sugar for 2 mins or until pale and creamy. Sift the flour and baking powder over the butter mixture and mix on low speed or with your hands until combined.

Step 3

Press mixture into slice pan and smooth over with a pallet knife. Bake for 25 minutes.

Step 4

Remove from oven and using a small sharp knife, immediately slice 5cm crossways x 7.5cm lengthways into rectangular pieces. Then run the knife gently ½ way into the shortbread pieces, not touching the bottom, to make the finger indent. Let the biscuit cool in the pan for 10-15 min before moving to a cooling rack.

Note: If you would like to imprint SCOTCH or your NAME into the biscuit, this should be done before the biscuit cools.

Step 5

Trim edges, if desired, before serving.

Hilton DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie

INGREDIENTS

½ pound butter, softened (225g)

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar (150g + 14g)

¾ cup packed light brown sugar (150g)

2 large eggs

1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 ¼ cups flour (290g)

1/2 cup rolled oats (50g)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch cinnamon

2 2/3 cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips (465g)

1 3/4 cups chopped walnuts (220g)

METHOD

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!