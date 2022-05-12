All The MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominees For 2022!

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees are here, and we're already grabbing our popcorn!

This year, we'll have a 2-day celebration of the best in Movies and TV, with both scripted and unscripted nominations.

Unsurprisingly, Spider-Man: No Way Home is leading the pack for the movie categories, whereas Euphoria is leading TV. And what do they both have in common?! ZENDAYA!

We should just give her all the awards and get it over with, honestly.

But, we might as well show you who else is up for nomination!

Movie & TV Awards: Scripted nominations

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga
House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson
The Batman

Sandra Bullock
The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet
Dune

Tom Holland
Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried
The Dropout

Kelly Reilly
Yellowstone

Lily James
Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney
Euphoria

Zendaya
Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig
No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac
Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson
Black Widow

Simu Liu
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland
Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell
The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe
The Lost City

James Jude Courtney
Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti
You

Willem Dafoe
Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike
Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount
Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake
Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz
The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya
Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein
Ted Lasso

John Cena
Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville
Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter
Hacks

Ryan Reynolds
Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim
Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose
West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder
Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon
Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino
Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows
Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy
Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude
Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle
Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega
Scream

Kyle Richards
Halloween Kills

Mia Goth
X

Millicent Simmonds
A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink
Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki
Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project
Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”
Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up”
Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star”
Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)”
Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Encanto Cast / Encanto

Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted nominations

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR

Chris “CT” Tamburello
The Challenge

Chrishell Stause
Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House

Teresa Giudice
The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt
Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik
Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix
Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God
Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay
MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek
Ridiculousness

RuPaul
RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch

Benito Skinner

Caleb Hearon

Khaby Lame

Megan Stalter

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden
RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight
The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause
Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice
The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel
The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton
Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher
Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman
The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Janet Jackson

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are happening Monday, June 6 2022.

Amber Lowther

