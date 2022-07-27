All The Click Frenzy JuLove Fashion, Beauty & Wellness Deals We're Loving Rn!
Get on it quick!
It's that time of year again! Click Frenzy have given us some extra hot deals for their JuLove sale, featuring a range of fabulous brands.
We've rounded up the best deals in fashion, beauty and wellness so you can end July on a high!
Check them out here:
- The Oodie: Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer on Oodies
- Ugg Express: Offering 15% off the entire range, in addition to their Winter Sale collection which is up to 80% off. They are also offering Premium Sheepskin Unisex Slipper Rena at a sharp price of $39
- Thomas Sabo: Offer: 20% OFF* Full Priced Jewellery & Watches
- Fossil: Up to 40% off watches, leather bags, wallets, and jewellery
- Glassons: Glassons will be offering 20% off online for Click Frenzy
- Glue Store: 25% off big brands such as Champion, Adidas, Tommy Jeans and more
- Kotomi Swim: Take an extra 205 off already reduced items
- Cosette: Up to 25% off site-wide, including Gucci, Saint Laurent & more. Up to 15% off new arrivals Jacquemus, Chloe, Prada + more!
- Gorman: Take a further 20% off sale items
- Dangerfield: Further 20% Off* Sale
- Princess Highway: a further 20% off all sale
- Shaver Shop: Up To 75% Off Hair Care Products & Devices ghd®, Mermade & More
- Collagen Co: FURTHER 15% OFF BUNDLES
- The Healthy Mummy: 40% OFF CLICK FRENZY
- Lovehoney: UP TO 75% OFF + 20% OFF SITEWIDE*. Use code FRENZY
Be quick though, it all wraps up on July 28!
