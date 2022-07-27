All The Click Frenzy JuLove Fashion, Beauty & Wellness Deals We're Loving Rn!

It's that time of year again! Click Frenzy have given us some extra hot deals for their JuLove sale, featuring a range of fabulous brands.

We've rounded up the best deals in fashion, beauty and wellness so you can end July on a high!

Check them out here:

Be quick though, it all wraps up on July 28!

We Just Found Out Why Jackets Have Shoulder Straps & WHO KNEW?!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android