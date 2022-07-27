All The Click Frenzy JuLove Fashion, Beauty & Wellness Deals We're Loving Rn!

Get on it quick!

Article heading image for All The Click Frenzy JuLove Fashion, Beauty & Wellness Deals We're Loving Rn!

It's that time of year again! Click Frenzy have given us some extra hot deals for their JuLove sale, featuring a range of fabulous brands.

We've rounded up the best deals in fashion, beauty and wellness so you can end July on a high!

Check them out here: 

  • The Oodie: Buy 1, Get 1 Free offer on Oodies
  • Ugg Express: Offering 15% off the entire range, in addition to their Winter Sale collection which is up to 80% off. They are also offering Premium Sheepskin Unisex Slipper Rena at a sharp price of $39
  • Thomas Sabo: Offer: 20% OFF* Full Priced Jewellery & Watches
  • Fossil: Up to 40% off watches, leather bags, wallets, and jewellery
  • Glassons: Glassons will be offering 20% off online for Click Frenzy
  • Glue Store: 25% off big brands such as Champion, Adidas, Tommy Jeans and more
  • Kotomi Swim: Take an extra 205 off already reduced items
  • Cosette: Up to 25% off site-wide, including Gucci, Saint Laurent & more. Up to 15% off new arrivals Jacquemus, Chloe, Prada + more!
  • Gorman: Take a further 20% off sale items
  • Dangerfield: Further 20% Off* Sale
  • Princess Highway: a further 20% off all sale
  • Shaver Shop: Up To 75% Off Hair Care Products & Devices ghd®, Mermade & More
  • Collagen Co: FURTHER 15% OFF BUNDLES
  • The Healthy Mummy: 40% OFF CLICK FRENZY
  • Lovehoney: UP TO 75% OFF + 20% OFF SITEWIDE*. Use code FRENZY

Be quick though, it all wraps up on July 28

