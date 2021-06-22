All The Biggest Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion Bombshells!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has come to an end after 20 seasons, but Bravo's Andy Cohen wasn't going to let them go without asking the tough questions!

Reuniting for an exclusive 2-part special, the Kardashian-Jenners (and Disick) sat down to reminisce on some of the most explosive moments over 20 seasons of their reality show.

So, what were the biggest bombshells in the KUWTK reunion? Check it out here:

Want some reality goss? Catch up on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under The Podcast here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.