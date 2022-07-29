All The Best Twitter Reactions To The Neighbours Finale!

We're still crying

Article heading image for All The Best Twitter Reactions To The Neighbours Finale!

Last night, we said farewell to the greatest Aussie soap to grace our screens, Neighbours.

As we still wipe away tears and reminisce on all the good times, we've been looking at some of the best tweets to come out of the finale! These tweets say everything we cannot, as we are STILL too upset!

We stan

Post

We're living

Post

We'd do anything for a Kiss Kiss performance

Post

We have tears

Post

An icon

Post

Humble beginnings

Post

SAME

Post

This made us so emotional

Post

Everything we're thinking

Post

And finally...

Post

We're going to miss you, Neighbours!

Catch up on the podcast here: 

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here: 

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

29 July 2022

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Neighbours
TV
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Neighbours
TV
Hit Entertainment
Neighbours
TV
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs