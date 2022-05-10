All The Best Tweets Reacting To Last Night's Big Brother Episode!
Protect Dave at all costs
Big Brother kicked off last night, and we saw a bunch of new housemates enter with some returning housemates!
With Reggie, Tim, Dave and Estelle re-entering the Big Brother house, viewers were EXCITED! Obviously, we had to find some of the best tweets about last night's episode.
Check them out here:
All of us
Dave: we must protect at all costs
This was comedy gold
Has anyone checked on Sam?
We can smell the misogyny from here
The queen has spoken
He ain't wrong
THIS!
Big Brother continues tonight on Channel 7 and 7plus.
