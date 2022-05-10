All The Best Tweets Reacting To Last Night's Big Brother Episode!

Protect Dave at all costs

Article heading image for All The Best Tweets Reacting To Last Night's Big Brother Episode!

Big Brother kicked off last night, and we saw a bunch of new housemates enter with some returning housemates!

With Reggie, Tim, Dave and Estelle re-entering the Big Brother house, viewers were EXCITED! Obviously, we had to find some of the best tweets about last night's episode.

Check them out here: 

All of us

Post

Dave: we must protect at all costs

Post

This was comedy gold

Post

Has anyone checked on Sam?

Post

We can smell the misogyny from here

Post

The queen has spoken

Post

He ain't wrong

Post

THIS!

Post

Big Brother continues tonight on Channel 7 and 7plus.

