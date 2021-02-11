All's Fair In Love & War At QT's Heartbreak Hotel

Breakups are never easy and anyone who says otherwise has probably never had their heart pulled out and fed to a pack of hungry dogs. Every one of us have our own unique way of moving on and forgetting the pain of our past. Some of us simply throw away our old love letters, while others burn them in a fiery fit of rage and revenge... It's really dependent on how damn salty we are about the break up.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, QT Hotel in Surfers Paradise is helping those with terrible breakup stories, to finally throw that lingering relationship baggage into a metaphorical dumpster fire as one last cathartic "eff you" to their exes.

QT is kicking off a hilariously wicked and delightfully charming new exhibition "The Heartbreak Hotel: Museum of Love and Disappointments" throughout the month of February.

How can something possibly be simultaneously wicked and charming you might ask?

Well, over 8000 loved up and broken hearts from all over Australia sent in mementos from past relationships, some sweet and some, well... tarnished by heartbreak and vengeance, all to put on display for the rest of us to laugh, cringe and cry at.

Just some of the items among the collection include a stolen playstation with the accompanying caption "You broke my heart so I stole your playstation, how are you going to play FIFA now?", a scorched wedding dress (which really speaks for itself) and my personal favourite, a single puzzle piece stolen from a half-way-done puzzle in an act of pure evil...

But it's not all doom and gloom at the Heartbreak Hotel! There are plenty of adorable mementos around including a concert ticket from the day of a proposal and an old Motorola phone from a 20 year old, undying romance.

The exhibition will continue from February 1st until February 21st, so if you don't have plans for Valentine's day, you do now! What better way to spend Valentine's day than revelling in your fellow Australian's tragic love stories?

Tickets are available for $10 per person and include a cheeky love potion from the Stingray Bar to help wash down the bittersweet taste of heartbreak!

Follow the link to grab yourself a ticket!

Miss the show? Tune into the full chat below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.