All Non-Essential Gatherings Over 500 People Banned, All Non-Essential Overseas Travel Also Off The Cards

The Government has officially banned all non-essential gatherings of over 500 people, while also encouraging us to re-consider non-essential international travel. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement from Western Sydney today - while encouraging people can continue to go about their normal, everyday business. 

Despite the impending ban, he says he'll still go to the footy on Saturday. 

Over 200 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Australia. 

3 hours ago

