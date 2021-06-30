All Aged Care Workers Are Being Forced To Get The Covid Vaccine Or... Be Sacked

The National Cabinet has made the decision to make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for all aged care workers.



This means all staff are being forced to roll up their sleeves by mid September and get the jab if they want to keep their jobs.

Aged Care Staff MUST Get Covid-19 Vaccine:

However, many aged care workers have been complaining about the complexity of getting the vaccine.

Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions Sally McManus said,

“We think if they did turn up with those teams into to age care homes, they could get this job done in a matter of weeks”.

Premier Peter Gutwein said,

“Between 70-80% of our age care workers have currently received their first vaccination, which would put us well and truly in front of any other jurisdiction in the country”.



During the press conference on June 29, he also said,

“There'll be a conversation taking place today between Public Health and some of our events organisers, just in terms of whether or not right now might be a sensible time to start wearing masks at major events”.

Whilst it is currently mandatory for everyone to wear masks at the airport, an update with any further requirements is still to come.

