Alice In Wonderland Themed Cocktail Bar Coming To Canberra

Sign us up!

Article heading image for Alice In Wonderland Themed Cocktail Bar Coming To Canberra

You may have heard rumblings, but it looks like the immersive Alice in Wonderland cocktail adventure is coming to Canberra. The experience will be in Zoo bar and will offer 90 minutes of madness where visitors are taken on a journey of clues, cupcakes, and curiosities. 

During the experience you'll be asked to solve riddles and brew teapot cocktails as you embark on a journey through the eyes of Alice in Wonderland. 

This is the first time the Alice cocktail experience has arrived in Canberra as it currently operates in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. 

The experience opens on June 1st and tickets can be reserved via their website

7 April 2022

Restaurant canberra
experience canberra
The Alice An Immersive Cocktail Experience
Listen Live!
Restaurant canberra
experience canberra
The Alice An Immersive Cocktail Experience
Restaurant canberra
experience canberra
The Alice An Immersive Cocktail Experience
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs