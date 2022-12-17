Aldi Recall Salad Mix Following Reports Of Sick Customers

Aldi has followed suit behind Costco and Woolworths removing potentially contaminated spinach from their shelves.

Aldi is the third supermarket to make the recall after 50 people reported becoming sick with at least 17 people forced to seek out medical assistance.

The supermarket giant have recalled their 450g packs of The Fresh Salad Co-branded Fresh & Fast Stir Fry which have use by dates up to December 24.

Aldi cited “potential contamination with unsafe plant material” as the reason for the recall.

The salad mix is believed to have only been on sale in Victoria.

The move follows recalls by Costco and Woolworths on Thursday evening after people who consumed the salad reported having hallucinations and becoming very ill.

Woolworths were forced to recall items across QLD, NSW, VIC and ACT with expiry dates up to December 28.

Their potentially contaminated products included a premixed Chickpea and Falafel salad and a Chicken Cobb Salad.

NSW Health issued an urgent warning to consumers to avoid eating the spinach and to discard it immediately.

Some of the symptoms include delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dry mouth, fever, blurred vision, increased heart rate and flushed skin.

