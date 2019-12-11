Aldi Is About To Drop This Stylish $25 Tote With A Secret Built-In Wine Dispenser

This could quite literally be the Christmas miracle we have all been waiting for! A secret portable wine handbag, perfect for supplying that much-needed drink for any occasion on the go.

Did we mention it will be just $24.99?

The tote shoulder bag from Aldi Australia will feature an insulated wine cooler compartment with a hidden pouring tap and a removable, reusable pouch so you can fill it up with any beverage of choice.

The tote bag will be sold as part of the Special Buys catalogue, available exclusively on Saturday, December 21.

We suggest that you get in quick, there will be limited stock available and we have a feeling it won't last long!

Concert In The Clouds - Listen Every Sunday In December!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.