ALDI Australia Is Selling 2-Litre Casks Of Pina Colada For Less Than $20

Just when you thought the idea of kickin' back waterside on a hot summer's day with a classic cocktail in hand couldn't get any better, it just did.

We bring you the 2-litre cask of dreams which will keep you and all your mates satisfied all summer long.

ALDI Australia will be selling this 2-litre cask Pina Colada for just $18.99.

Be warned, this product will be on sale 24 December 2019 in selected NSW, ACT, VIC and WA stores while stocks last.

Each cask contains just under 10 standard drinks - which means you’re getting around 10 cocktails for the price of one if you were to head to a fancy bar! And if Pina Coladas aren't your thing, they will also be selling Mojitos and Espressos for the same price and size.

So, we suggest you get in quick, this is the perfect summer treat you won't want to miss.

To find your nearest store, click here.

