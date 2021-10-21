Albury Wodonga Health Establish New COVID Ward

Albury Wodonga Health are set to establish a ten-bed COVID ward at the Border Cancer hospital to help with the current outbreak in regional Victoria and New South Wales.

The request for an new ward in the east wing of the hospital, AWH Chief Executive Michael Kalimnios said the extra bed will be run by AWH, but located at the hospital operated by Ramsay Health Care.

"We are thankful to Ramsay for their support in managing this current outbreak and allowing us the use of their facilities." There is a written agreement to improve operating systems for heating, ventilation and air conditioning within the hospital.

Mr Kalimnios said the updated COVID-ward will allow for better protection for both patients, visitors and staff.

"The ability to have isolation rooms for the management of patients who are suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases will help protect the health of all patients and staff accessing our health services," Mr Kalimnios said.

"All measures have been addressed to ensure that infection control remains the highest priority, and that the health of vulnerable patients within AWH and Ramsay facilities are not compromised." The ward will be able to accommodate COVID positive or potential positive cases from next week. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District revealed 48 new cases in Albury - six of which were residents of a private aged care facility.