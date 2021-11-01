Albury Tigers club added to exposure sites

The Albury Tigers Club has been named as an exposure site after the weekend.

The football club and Wodonga Place Venue were added to the exposure site after a positive case attended on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

New exposure sites have been added including Fresh Nails in Lavington Square Shopping Centre and the Hair Artistry Establishment.

Anyone who attended any of the exposure sites at the same time, is urged to get tested as soon as possible.

Murrumbidgee Health has recorded 22 new cases across the region and Albury Wodonga Health has seen 26 new cases.

To see a full list of exposures sites list NSW Health website and coronavirus.vic.gov.au.

