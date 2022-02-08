Albury Resident Latest Covid Fatality

A slight jump in cases has been reported in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District with 411 new infections, up 260 the day before.

Sadly, NSW Health have also reported that an Albury resident has died with Covid.

Of the new cases, 45 were detected through PCR swabs, while 366 were self-reported following a positive RAT result.

Meanwhile, NSW reported a rise in cases with 9,690 new infections detected on Tuesday, along with 18 Covid-related deaths.

While south of the border and Victoria's cases also spiked with 9,690 new infections and sadly another 20 lives were lost.

