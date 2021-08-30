Albury Op Shop Takes a Stand Against Rubbish Dumping

A local op-shop is pleading with residents to stop dumping rubbish on its doorstep.

The Emmanuel Church Community Shop has signs and red tape telling border residents they're not accepting any donations.

Chairperson of the Community Shop, Karen Robinson says it hasn't stopped residents leaving old mattresses and rubbish at their door.

She has reminded residents living in Albury Wodonga and surrounding towns, that both sides of the border are in lockdown, and dumping rubbish at the op shop is not one of the five main reasons to leave your home.

Donations should only be made if the items are clean and are still of saleable quality, otherwise, the community op shop has to wear the burden of costs of disposable, money which they just don’t have.

Ms. Robinson has reminded the community that the community shop is not a food donation bank, donations instead should be made to Albury Wodonga Foodshare, but items should only been donated if they haven’t already been opened.

