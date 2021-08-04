Albury Mayor Kevin Mack And Residents Left Surprised By New Border Restrictions

NSW Border Bubble residents have been left blindsided Wednesday morning restricted to just six essential reasons in which they are permitted to cross into Victoria.

Residents will now only be granted access provided they have a permit to cross for necessary goods, care, work, education, getting vaccinated or community sport.

The move has prompted Independent MP Helen Haines to call for more support to border regions that now bear the brunt of two state governments.

“There is not sufficient federal government support for our border businesses because they’re not in a designated hotspot. I think our border communities don’t ask for anything special, what they want is recognition that they’re in a sandwich position here,” she said.

Meanwhile, Albury Mayor Kevin Mack believes the decision not to deploy more police along the Murray is “just a way of saving assets and resources” and says he was not informed prior to the effective changes.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.