Albury Listed As Victoria's Most Disadvantaged Community

According to a report from researchers at the University of Canberra, Albury has been listed as one of Victoria's most disadvantaged areas.

Observing a range of social measures, these include heat stress, unemployment, teenage pregnancies and early school leavers.

Towns which are ranked slightly higher but remain an area of concern include Chiltern, Beechworth, Yackandandah and Wodonga.

A report from the Wodonga City Council in 2020 found Wodonga to be the 4th most disadvantaged community in the Hume region.

Key indicators measured included unemployment, disability, child maltreatment, family violence and low family income.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.