Albany's Sporting Precinct "Best in Regional WA"

Premier Mark McGowan was very impressed by Albany's new sporting precinct, which he officially upon his visit to the town last Thursday.

Mr McGowan travelled from Perth to open the eastern pavilion of the $34 million Centennial Park Sporting Precinct, which was the final major project as part of a five-year decelopment.

He called it "the best sporting precinct anywhere in regional WA, perhaps in WA" as he opened the mixed-use kiosk on August 22.

"The fact you have (different) sports in one precinct, with facilities that are multi-use, change rooms, pavilions, bars, lighting, is a credit to you"

The pavilion will be mostly used for junior sport, and the Centennial Park precinct has become a central point for sport in the Great Southern, including football, cricket, soccer, touch rugby, hockey and athletics.