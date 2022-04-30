Albanese Treks To Perth Following Twitter Blunder

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese returned to the deep end of his campaign trail after seven-days at home in COVID isolation.

His campaign has so far been overshadowed by several gaffes relating to press questions, and Albo continued his undesirable form with another blunder.

The Labor leader posted a photo to Twitter of his pet cavoodle Toto watching his owner, while he was conducting live clips.

However, the picture was deleted from Twitter in a hurry, after realisation that the photo showed Albanese's mobile number on the dog's collar!

Defying the request of his doctor, Albanese is jet-setting to Perth to continue his efforts to win over voters out West.

The opposition leader will speak to Perth media on Saturday, in his first door-stop since exiting isolation.

In a series of morning interviews, Albanese said on the Today Show that he is still working towards 100% after contracting the virus.

"I'm told that I'll continue to feel fatigue and tired towards the end of the day for a while yet," he said.

With election day on May 21 edging closer, Albanese seeks to tackle the surging issues in Australian society, including the roaring cost of living debate.

It comes as his Deputy leader, Richard Marles tested positive to COVID on Friday.

"That team today has had some unfortunate news and that my deputy, Richard Marles, has also tested positive with a routine test this morning," Mr Albanese said on Friday.

"I spoke to Richard, I wish him well. He will follow the health advice and self isolate the next week."

