Albanese Records Highest Satisfaction Rate For Australian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has received the highest satisfaction results for an Aussie Prime Minister in over 30 years in his first Newspoll.

In Albanese’s first Newspoll since he was elected on May 21, the results have shown a satisfaction rating of 61 percent.

The latest results put Albanese in front of the former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd who came in at 59 percent and 10 points ahead of Scott Morrison who came in at 51 percent.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has continued to win over Australians since May’s Federal Election, increasing Labor’s primary vote from 32.6 percent to 37 percent.

Albanese has also outdone Liberal leader Peter Dutton as preferred Prime Minister with a 59 to 25 vote.

Dutton recorded a 37percent approval rating and a 41 percent dissatisfaction result.

Greens have fallen to 0.2 percent 12 percent while One Nation has recorded a six percent increase.

The Newspoll was comprised of survey results from 1,508 residents nationwide between July 27 and 30.

