Albanese Asks People To “Chill Out” Over Shaquille O’Neal Press Conference

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has asked for people to “chill out” over former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal’s appearance at a press conference last week about the voice to parliament.

Albanese told 2SM it was O’Neal who actually approached the prime minister first, saying he wanted to express his support for the voice.

“He approached me, and I think people should chill out a bit basically."

“The fact is that Shaq’s appearance means that people are talking about it. Shaq appeals to a whole bunch of people, many of whom would have been hearing about the voice to parliament for the very first time, and that’s a good thing.

“I make no apologies for saying I’ll engage with anyone, anywhere, anytime, about these issues and anything we can do to raise the profile of this issue is a good thing.”

Albanese said last week he planned on recruiting support of other sporting codes and their athletes to spread the word about the referendum.

He said he had already been in contact with the AFL, NRL, basketball and netball organisations.

It comes after the Albanese has copped some backlash over O’Neal’s appearance, including from indigenous leaders Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe and Country Liberal Party Senator Jacinta Price.

The first Aboriginal man to be the federal minister for Indigenous Australian Ken Wyatt, who is a strong advocate for the voice, told The Australian that while he respected the basketballer, he didn’t think he was the right person to promote the cause.

“I like Shaq, I think he’s an outstanding sportsman, but across this nation we have outstanding Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians who are committed to the voice who will have a greater impact than somebody who comes from another country,” he said.

“It’s a reality that Australians tend to take note of their own leadership.”

O’Neal’s appearance at the press conference was a part of an itinerary which included to sold-out meet-and-greets, a Pointsbet-sponsored charity basketball competition and a superyacht cruise around Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The 50-year-old has more than 50 million followers across his Facebook, Instagram and twitter but has not used his platforms yet to share his experience alongside Albanese, and his interest in the voice to parliament.

It is believed O’Neal has agreed to create future videos on the voice referendum.

