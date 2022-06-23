Albanese And Housing Minister Outline Plans To Tackle Australia’s Housing Affordability Crisis

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Housing Minister Julie Collins have announced Labor’s plans to tackle Australia's housing affordability crisis in Bridgewater this morning.

The showcase of the federal government's housing policies includes a $10 billion plan to provide more public housing while addressing the fading dream of home ownership

"Nothing is more important in determining people’s opportunities in life than a secure roof over their head. I know it because I’ve lived it, I grew up in public housing, I had the security of that roof over my head,” Mr Albanese said.

“Private home ownership is important, it’s important that people aspire into it and it’s important that the dream of owning your own home not be something that’s put out of reach of younger generations as it is at the moment.” - PM Albanese

Mr Albanese and Ms Collins both referred to their experiences of living in public housing during childhood.

“I actually grew up, spent my first few years in this community in public housing so it means a lot to be able to be back here today as a minister for housing for Australia,” Ms Collins said.

Ms Collins outlined Labor’s housing polices as:

Regional first home support scheme - helping up to 10,000 first home buyers anually in regional Australia with a government guarantee of up to 15 per cent

Help to buy program - home buyers will need a minimum deposit of 2 per cent, with an equity contribution from the Federal Government of up to a maximum of 40 per cent of the purchase price of a new home and up to a maximum of 30 per cent of the purchase price for an existing home

$10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund - aims to build 30,000 new social and affordable housing properties in its first five years

Working with all levels of government on a national housing and homelessness plan

It comes as the latest data from charity Housing all Australians reveals the housing crisis in Tasmania could cost the state $700 million over the next 30 years.

