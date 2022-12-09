Airports Put To The Test Ahead Of Busy Christmas Holidays

Airports around the country are facing the biggest challenge in three years, as summer holiday travel gets underway for the first time without restrictions.

One of Australia's busiest air precinct, Sydney Airport says it expects to welcome in excess of 2.2 million passengers through terminals between December and early January.

The three-week block is set to be the busiest Christmas period in three years, estimating an 82% recovery since pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Sydney Airport officials believe more than 1.4 million travellers will fly domestically between December 12 and New Year's day.

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said it's great to see people flying around the country, without COVID restrictions in place

"The 10 days leading up to Christmas are going to be the busiest, and we’re continuing to ask passengers to arrive two hours prior departure for domestic flights, and three hours ahead for international," he remarked.

"As many families head away to enjoy some time off over summer, the staff at Sydney airport will be working around the clock to help get passengers on their way. Every day we will have more than 60 additional customer service staff helping passengers through this peak period."

According to the Victoria Tourism Industry Council, around 4.2 million domestic travellers are set to pass through Melbourne airport over the end of year period.

VTIC CEO, Felicia Mariani said the holiday period is forecasted to be completely different to 12 months ago.

"December 2021 saw the emergence of Omicron along Australia’s eastern coast, triggering border restrictions and throwing holiday plans into chaos," she said.

"This year will be the first Christmas travel period without border restrictions since 2019, and consumer travel demand is at an all-time high."