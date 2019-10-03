Airbnb Has Introduced ‘Animal Experiences’ So You Can Paddleboard With Corgis

Airbnb has just introduced one of the coolest new categories amongst all their travel services: Airbnb Animal Experiences!

The new category allows travellers to choose from 1000 ethical animal experiences on offer accompanied by expert hosts.

On offer is everything from chilling out with alpacas and sipping tea with ‘naughty sheep’, to more adventurous experiences like discovering arctic foxes or even helping rescue puppies lost within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone!

"Guests will meet animals in places that allow for gentle observation and bring a sense of connection far beyond animal selfies or performances."

For those concerned about the welfare of the animals, Airbnb has collaborated with World Animal Protection to ensure all experiences have the animals’ wellbeing prioritised at all times.

“Airbnb Animal Experiences are hosted by caring experts as an antidote to typical tourist attractions that are notorious for ethical concerns. You will never find an Airbnb Experience where you can kiss a dolphin or ride an elephant.”

Some experience highlights include:

"With technology taking up so much of our lives, it’s easy to feel disconnected from nature and animals,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO and Co-Founder.

"Maybe this is why social media is dominated by animal memes. Life is better with animals, but for many busy people, looking at them through a screen is the closest they can get. With Airbnb Animal Experiences, locals and travellers are just a few clicks away from being alongside them in the real world."

We have a feeling these are going to be some of the most popular new travel experiences!

