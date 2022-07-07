Air New Zealand Kicks Off Non-Stop Flights Between Hobart And Auckland

International flights will return to Hobart from Thursday in a bid to reinvigorate Tasmania’s economy and tourism sector.

For the first time since July 2021, Air New Zealand will operate its non-stop flight service between Hobart and Auckland twice a week.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said the Hobart to Auckland flight was one of its most popular.

“We’re seeing first hand how keen people are to travel again, particularly across the Tasman,” Mr Foran said.

Delivering more than Kiwi adventures for Tasmanians, Michael Ferguson, minister for infrastructure and transport, said it was fantastic to see how keen New Zealanders are to come and explore what Tasmania has to offer.

“Market demand for the service is expected to bounce back quickly due to Tasmania’s safe destination status and incredible tourism experiences,” he said.

“Tasmania’s high-quality produce, stunning natural beauty, unique wildlife and world-class arts and culture are amongst the key drawcards for our Kiwi neighbours.

“Tasmania welcomes around 20,000 visitors every year from New Zealand,” he said.

“And we expect this to increase thanks to these new direct flights, which, on top of benefiting the tourism industry is supporting more Tasmanians to more easily reconnect with family and friends across the ditch.” - Mr Ferguson

The direct flights also offer exciting opportunities to access several destinations in the North American market.

Air New Zealand is currently flying to six destinations across the USA and Canada, including Vancouver, Honolulu, Los Angeles and Houston, as well as New York from late September and Chicago from October.

Auckland to Hobart direct flights are on sale now at www.airnewzealand.com.au.

