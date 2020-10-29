AGT Star Mitch Tambo Drops A Remake Of Absolutely Everybody

He rose to fame with his stunning rendition of John Farnham's 'You're The Voice' and now Australia's Got Talent star and First Nation performing artist Mitch Tambo is back with another incredible track.

As part of the 'Deadly Hearts Walking Together' compilation album, Mitch has dropped a reworked version of the Vanessa Amorosi track 'Absolutely Everybody', sung in his beautiful Gamilaraay language.

When we caught up with Mitch, we wanted to hear all about the song (iconically celebrating 20 years this year) and if Vanessa gave it her tick of approval...

Hear the full song below...

