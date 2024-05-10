FREE After 5 Networking Event

The Greater Shepparton Business Network invite you to an evening with Southern Cross Austereo Goulburn Valley.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1505871190020318

The FREE event will showcase what SCA can offer your business, while also doubling as a terrific networking opportunity.

Claim your FREE double Pass HERE:https://bit.ly/GSBNSCAMay24

Drinks and light refreshments will be provided, each business is limited to two guests.

Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) is one of the country’s leading media and entertainment companies. With Triple M and Hit Network across radio, LiSTNR for podcasts and streaming, as well as the Ten Network across TV, come along and find out what makes SCA one of the most recognised brands in advertising and broadcasting.

We look forward to seeing you there to talk everything media, advertising and getting your brand out there.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with the Greater Shepparton Business Community.

We look forward to you joining us at this free networking event.