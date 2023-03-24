AFP Investigating After Senator Lidia Thorpe Pushed To Ground During Anti-Trans-Rights-Rally

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has been pulled to the ground after attempting to storm the stage at an anti-trans-rights rally outside parliament held by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker.

Senator Thorpe, draped in the Aboriginal flag, shouted to Ms Keen-Minshull, the controversial British activist, “you are not welcome” while crossing the street and attempting to enter under the marquee.

After being pushed back by a man in a suit and pulled down by a police officer, Senator Thorpe crawled on the grass and soon returned to the pro-trans rights rally to cheers.

The anti-trans-rights rally was the same protest that involved the neo-nazi’s in Melbourne last Saturday while the pro-trans protest was led by Senator Thorpe and Australian Greens senator Janet Rice.

“The UK recognises what biological sex is... you are not welcome, you are not welcome..,” Senator Thorpe shouted.

She said that Australia should be “ashamed” that it had let Ms Keen into the country.

“I went to tell her, or that ‘thing’, that they are not welcome here, and I got pulverised by the police for simply telling that person they are not allowed to be here,” Senator Thorpe said.

“I have been assaulted by police today.”

A spokesperson for Thorpe later confirmed that the AFP had investigated this incident involving private security officers and AFP officers.

“The interactions between the (Australian federal police) and protesters will be reviewed, and an incident has been referred to the AFP’s professional standards command,” the AFP responded.

