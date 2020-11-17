AFLW Star Moana Hope & Wife Isabella Carlstrom Have Welcomed A Baby!

Former AFLW and Australian Survivor star Moana Hope and her wife, model Isabella Carlstrom, have welcomed their first baby together!

Moana took to her Instagram Stories last night to share news that Isabella had gone into labour, before posting a photo announcing the baby’s arrival.

Those little fingers!!

“My heart is full,” Moana captioned the photo.

The Australian Survivor: All Stars finalist added to her Insta Story, “I can’t begin to explain to you how this feels, but I’ll try later when I can put words together.”

The pair have been very open about their journey to becoming parents, sharing plenty of sweet snaps documenting Isabella’s pregnancy.

“As this year slowly comes to an end I am so grateful for new beginnings it’s bringing,” Isabella wrote in a post last month.

“I’m grateful for the baby I’m about to bring into this world and grateful for the person I’m about to do that with. Spending the last nine months in lockdown with you has been truly special. Yes it was difficult but I’ve never felt more connected to you in my whole life.

“There hasn’t been a moment where I was sick of your company in fact it was quite the opposite, I missed you even when you left for five minutes.

“I’m so grateful for your support and unconditional love. I really couldn’t have made through this without you. There has been so much growth this year. I’m so proud of everything you have faced. You ability to grow and evolve is one of the things I love most about you. Thank you for being you, I can’t wait to see our baby in your arms and I love you more than I can say."

We can't wait to see more snaps of their adorable family!

Congratulations Moana and Isabella!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.