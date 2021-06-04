AFL Players Under Investigation For Allegedly Not Wearing Masks On Flight

The Adelaide Crows are being investigated following claims players and staff weren't appropriately wearing their masks on their flight home from Sydney last weekend.

A passenger provided a tip-off to Triple M Adelaide's breakfast show, saying she was disturbed by what she saw.

"How come they are taking their masks off when none of us are allowed to? It was a complete disregard for the welfare of every on board," she said.

A statement from the Crows addressed the matter and said they are cooperating with the AFL in this investigation.

"The club also acknowledges the government requirement for people to wear masks in airports and on all domestic commercial flights to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Our coaches, players and staff understand it is a privilege to be playing football during these times, as well as the need to adhere to protocols and guidance from health authorities", the statement read.

Adelaide played Richmond last Sunday at Giants Stadium.

