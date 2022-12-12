AFL Fixture: Tasmania’s Scheduled Matches Described As “Crap”

Tasmania’s lack of AFL games for the 2023 season has been labelled as “crap”, as a decision for the state’s bid of a 19th teams drags on.

As part of current arrangements, North Melbourne and Hawthorn play four home games in Tasmania each year, however the games to be hosted in the state next year are said to be potentially low drawing matches.

Hawthorn will play North Melbourne, Adelaide, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs at York Park, and North Melbourne will take on Port Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne and Gold Coast at Bellerive Oval.

Former Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein , who was heavily involved in the AFL bid before his sudden resignation in April said in a tweet the AFL should have “another go” at the fixture.

He also described the state’s schedule as "crap".

Attendance at AFL games in Tasmania has dropped over the last few years, following a peak where Bellerive Oval averaged 15,649 fans and York Park averaged 13,855 – however were helped with Richmond, Sydney, Carlton and St Kilda playing the Tasmanian-affiliates sides.

Since then, games scheduled have usually involved clubs with lower-drawing fan bases.

