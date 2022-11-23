AFL CEO Gill McLachlan Confirms Departure Date

The AFL has announced that CEO Gill McLachlan will remain in the role until round five, next year.

The league is still continuing its search for a replacement CEO, after McLachlan announced in April.

Reported by the Age, club presidents were informed on Wednesday that he had delayed his departure until after the new ‘magic round’ occurs in the middle of April, while AFL staff were told in the afternoon.

McLachlan had originally indicated he would remain as CEO until the investigation into allegations against Hawthorn officials had been completed.

The AFL also remains close to announcing the successful bid of a 19th team in Tasmania, which could be expected to be announced by McLachlan before his departure date.

At the AFL's annoucement of its version of the NRL's "magic round", McLachlan had said a timeline was yet to be determined.

“The timeline is, I’m leaving, but I think everyone understands there are a few things going on that I feel it’s my responsibility to be settled down enough and on an even footing when I leave,” he said.

“One day I’ll just disappear ... I know everyone loves dates and times but I’m trying not to buy into all of that.

“The priority is for the leadership to feel comfortable, that you feel stable so that when you handover it’s in a good spot.

“What that date is I can’t tell you, but it’s not going to be into late next year, but over the coming months, and if everyone’s happy with that I think that’s fair and I think people understand that.”

