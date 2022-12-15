AEMO Predicts Energy Shortages In WA Over Next Decade

A gap in electricity supplies has been predicted for Western Australia, with a warning demand for gas could exceed supply in the upcoming decade.

On Thursday, the Australian Energy Market operator (AEMO) raised the concern in a report examining WA's gas supply over the next 10 years.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The supply shortage is predicted to be small, but manageable from across 2023-2026, before supplies increase from 2027.

The biggest shortage is forecasted beyond 2030, a result of the state’s government closing all of its coal-fired power plants by then.

AEMO has estimated the demand at the Southwest Interconnected System – Western Australia’s main grid – will double between 2023 and 2032.

"The strong linkages between WA's gas and electricity sectors mean that changes occurring in one sector will have an impact on the other," AEMO's WA manager Kate Ryan told the ABC.

"This reiterates the importance of timely investment in new gas developments, firming technology and storage solutions to maintain a secure and reliable energy system."

In contrast, the report acknowledged pressure had reduced slightly by decarbonisation efforts within iron ore mining, with demand to reduce by about a third.

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.