Adult Toy Company Offers Freebies To People In Hotel Quarantine To Avoid The Spread Of COVID-19
This is TOO GOOD.
Amid the claims around security guards supposedly sleeping with quarantining hotel guests in Victoria, this legendary company has offered their unique, um, products to help.
Leading women's pleasure product brand, Womanizer has offered to give-away around 100 or so products to help prevent the spread of COVID19.
