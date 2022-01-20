Adele Sobs Through Video Message To Fans

Our favorite singer Adele has taken to her Instagram page to post the most heartbreaking video, wiping away tears as she breaks some news to her fans.

The singer has sadly had to cancel her upcoming shows, revealing half of her team have been struck down with Covid and they just cannot make it happen in time...

This is horrible and we really feel for her. The first show was set to kick off tomorrow in Vegas.

The singer revealed the dates will be rescheduled and that her team had been up for 30 hours straight trying to figure out how they could do it but couldn't come to a solution.

We hope she's ok, has a cup of tea and knows her fans will always support her.

