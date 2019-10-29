Adele's Favourite Workout Class Is Available Right Here In Australia

Pics surfaced of Adele at Drake's birthday party and it's no lie, the singer looks absolutely INCREDIBLE at the moment. If you're anything like us, we love to investigate what workouts our favourite celebs are using to get into shape, so imagine our delight when we found out that the class Adele is obsessed with is actually available in Australia!

According to People magazine, Adele has a new found love for Pilates and a kind of 'stair-climbing' class called 'Rise Nation'.

We tracked down their Insta page and the classes are currently available in Melbourne and coming to Sydney soon!

From what we can tell, you get on a star-master sort of machine, they crank up the music and you get inspired while you climb.

The workouts look INCREDIBLE and are only 30 mins. So listen, if they can make us look like Adele - sign us up!!

