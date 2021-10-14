Adele Has Us Bawling Over Video For New Song 'Easy On Me'

It's been a long time coming and finally today, the queen of ripping our hearts out Adele has dropped her new single 'Easy On Me'.

The track is taken from her upcoming album '30' and is an absolute tear-jerker.

In the video we see Adele packing up her life and moving on, reminiscing about love and life and it has us with all the feels.

You can get your hands on 'Easy On Me' here.

