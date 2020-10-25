Adele DID End Up Performing As The Host Of SNL And It Was Magical!

Fans were excited to see the one and only Adele host SNL - because let's be honest, we all know how sharp-witted she is and has her audiences giggling one minute and in awe the next.

While we were disappointed there wasn't any new music and she made it clear she wasn't the musical guest (H.E.R was) the singer DID end up performing some of her biggest hits in one of the skits in the show!

The world is still blown away at how Adele looks after losing a stack of weight but what we love is she looks happy!

Now, can we just get that album?

